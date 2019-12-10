Snap Fitness Grows, Moves

To accommodate changes and to better serve the residents of St. Marys, Snap Fitness has changed locations within the St. Marys Square Business Complex.

After about five months of renovations and remodeling, the 24-hour fitness center has taken up residence in the former Sears building, next to Celina Tent.

“I’m just glad that we’re here,” said St. Marys Snap Fitness Owner Simon Young. “It’s been a long time, a lot of hard work and long hours.”

In addition to changing locations within St. Marys Square, Young said he purchased all new equipment to replace the aging machines from the previous location. New stationary bikes, treadmills and ellipticals lined one wall of the facility while several racks of free weights occupied the opposite wall. In between were a blend of weight benches and strength machines.

“There is just so much more room and so many more opportunities with this spot,” he explained, adding that the gym has more than doubled its space from 3,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet.

He also noted the addition of an area for the gym’s Fitness On Demand as well as room for a nine-bed tanning salon. The FOD space is differentiated by its synthetic, turf-like flooring and allows for members to watch fitness videos on their own or as a class. The softer surface has also opened up the possibility for members with martial arts training to spar with each other.

Young said the fitness center has a dietician on staff as well as personal trainers and strength trainers.

The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week but additional staff are on site during regular hours and at scheduled times, based on demand.

“So far, things have gone really well,” Young said. “There have been a few snags in the process, of course, but overall the move has worked out well.

“We had just outgrown our old space. We didn’t have room to expand, we couldn’t really do the FOD or any kind of class training.”

As an added benefit to the move, Snap Fitness extended its Black Friday deal until Dec. 14. According to the pamphlet provided at the ribbon cutting, those looking to get in shape can add additional months to their membership for free.

For example, members and new signups can buy six months and get two for free or buy eight months and get four free. Additional questions can be answered by contacting the gym at 1182 Indiana Ave. or calling 419-300-9623 during regular business hours.