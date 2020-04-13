SMPD Searching for Man Who Crashed, Fled

Local law enforcement are searching for a man who eluded them following an incident over the weekend.

“Sunday night, at about 8 p.m., one of our officers witnessed somebody run a stop sign at Jackson and Wayne streets,” said St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton. “The driver then threw suspected drugs out of the vehicle and when the officer made the initial contact, the driver sped off.”

Sutton reported the driver went about two blocks before crashing into a house at the corner of North and Perry streets. He then fled on foot and was able to evade officers but through investigation, officers were able to gather information on the suspect.

“We do not have a reason to believe he is a risk to the public at this time,” said Sutton. “We will continue to investigate this incident and we hope to bring the person responsible to justice.”

Additional information was not available at the time of press.