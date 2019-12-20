SMPD Chief Discusses New Body Cameras

With the blessing of city council and money in the budget, the St. Marys Police Department will have a new addition to officer equipment. Body-worn cameras are becoming more common across the country and have made their way here.

“As society progresses, so do we,” said police Chief Jake Sutton. “I’m looking forward to it. We did a test and evaluation and there’s a lot of good feedback so I’m looking forward to implementing them so we can make our guys safer and make our community safer.”

Officers participated in a trial run of the WatchGuard Vista cameras over the summer with positive results. Sutton said he had no complaints with the way the equipment operated, the quality of the video or the way the company serviced its equipment.

Based out of Allen, Texas, WatchGuard has been serving law enforcement for several years through in-car cameras and now body cameras. The fact that the company is an American company played a role in Sutton’s decision to contract with it but there were other factors involved as well.

“Some of it is trying to be fiscally responsible with the public’s money but also making sure that we have good equipment is important so finding that balance is critical,” he said. “We also looked at the fact that we can store it ourselves which is really important, as is the sharing capability that we have with prosecution and defense.”

St. Marys is not the first in the area to make body cameras part of an officer’s uniform as Sutton said Wapakoneta and Waynesfield police departments have had body worn cameras and the Lima Police Department began using WatchGuard cameras just over a year ago.

While the addition of the cameras may be an adjustment for the officers on patrol, the chief said it would be worth it for two main reasons — evidence gathering and risk mitigation.

“This is only going to improve our cases and evidence gathering ability,” he said. “It not only supplements cases, it protects the officers as well from negative or unwarranted accusations that can happen from time to time.

“When you are able to prove proof beyond a reasonable doubt and incarcerate people through your investigation and they’re not walking the streets, able to commit other crimes then I think it’s a good day for St. Marys.”

Along with the body-worn cameras, the department will be swapping out its in-car camera systems to help make pairing an entire incident together much easier. By changing to WatchGuard’s in-car cameras, officers will have the added advantage of the company’s proprietary continuous recording, synchronization of body camera and in-car camera views and a wider view from dash cameras.