SMPD To Buy Body Worn Cameras

St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton asked city councilors on Monday to approve the department to be in contract with WatchGuard, a video system who supplies law enforcement body cameras and in-car video, but waiving the bidding process.

The chief said the department has had issues with its camera systems, including losing a camera system in one of the vehicles as well as lost evidence because of the age of the equipment.

Sutton said by getting into a contract with WatchGuard by Dec. 27 to be able to make a purchase before the budget is approved.

“If we lock up the price now, we can save approximately $5,000 to the 346 (voted tax) fund, but not incur the cost until next year,” Sutton said to council members. “Part of the issue is locking down the price but also stopping the issues that we have been having.”

While the department has looked into various camera and video companies, Sutton said the department tested WatchGuard and found the equipment suitable with a lot of good attributes, including having the ability to store the equipment themselves.

“In terms of safety, I think it is important to continue to capture evidence by making sure that we lock this down and get the new equipment and we are going to be able to prove without a reasonable doubt by having that kind of video evidence in our cases,” he added.

WatchGuard would give the department in-car videos, body cameras and a new camera in the department’s interview room, which also failed recently. The $95,000 price tag includes buying the equipment under warranty. Sutton added that it is not a contract service that has to be done every year and the cameras and videos will last the department for the life of the equipment.

“Cameras go about five to six years, I think we are on year seven of our current, which is why we are having some of the issues,” he said. “Body cameras are about a three-year life.”

With the system, a body camera can be fully-integrated into an in-car video. He gave an example of a police officer making a traffic stop and is eventually on a foot pursuit 200 yards away, the camera will be integrated with what is happening in the car. The interview cameras would also be integrated.

“As far as evidence, everything will be linked together so when we have discovery, all of those can be sent at the same time,” Sutton said. “One of big advantage to using this system is we are not going to have cloud storage, which is going to us $40,000 over the course of five years. The other thing is there is no cost to share evidence with the production or the defense. For other systems it costs — right now we have to burn DVDs and we have cost of DVDs and everything we have we have to burn for discovery. Now we can email it securely and we won’t have that cost.”

Sutton added that one officer will spend 12 to 15 hours a week with discovery, but with the new system, it will get officers off the desk and back onto the streets.

Officers wore the body camera prior to and during SummerFest for test and evaluation purposes. Other police departments currently use WatchGuard, including Lima and Shawnee Township and they have both been pleased with the system, Sutton said.

“We have used the system in the past and one of the things that I truly like is that it has continuous recording which means that even when we are driving down the road, it is recording,” Sutton said.

Per Sutton’s request, council bypassed the bidding process — the department has received estimates from other companies but WatchGuard still came in at the lowest — by suspending the rules and passed to allow the city to enter into a contract in order to secure the $95,000 price.

Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven added funds are budgeted for next year, but will not be spent next year.

In other business, council:

• Heard second reading of Ordinance 2019-29, amending the text of zoning ordinance No. 79-12 as amended by the city of Sy. Marys.

• Heard the first reading of Ordinance 2019-32 to make appropriation for current expenses and expenditures of the city of St. Marys during fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020. Foxhoven informed council the budget for 2020 is set at $71,969,643.43 — including the interfund transfers. Without those, the budget has a total appropriations of $52,091,211.43.

• Heard the first reading of Ordinance 2019-33 authorizing the purchase of various materials, equipment and services for the departments for the city of St. Marys.

• Suspended the rules and passed as an emergency Ordinance 2019-35, setting fourth the rates of pay and providing certain fringe benefits for the city of St. Marys dispatchers represented by the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

Councilors passed a tentative agreement with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association in November. The agreement is a three-year contract for the four dispatchers at SMPD. Dispatcher will receive a 3% wage increase in 2020, a 2.75% raise in 2021 and a 2.5% raise in 2022 and each raise would go into effect in the first pay period of each new year.

The contract will also give dispatchers four short sleeved, four long sleeved and undergarment as part of their uniforms and a modification to their compensatory cap from 32 hours a week to 36 hours to help accommodate the dispatcher’s schedule of working three six-hour days and two 12-hour days.

The agreement also includes dispatchers contributing 15% to their Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) health insurance, down from 20% previously and dispatchers would pay 12% of their Health Savings Account (HSA) plan in 2020, up from 10%, and their share will increase to 15% after that.

• Suspended the rules and passed as an emergency Resolution 2019-28 authorizing the disposition of city property through internet bidding.

• Heard firefighter/paramedic Emma Tobias take the oath of office.

• Re-scheduled the next council meeting from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30 and changed the time to 5:30 p.m. with a public hearing to be held at 5:15 p.m. The hearing is in regards to a proposed zoning text change to the city of St. Marys amended zoning ordinance No. 79-12, section 300, conditions of approval of conditionally permitted uses and section 370, miscellaneous requirements.