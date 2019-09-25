SMPD Asking For Help In Theft Case

The St. Marys Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspected in an early morning theft. Officers were called to Guarnieri’s Pizza at 12:44 p.m. Monday and discovered that the business had been broken into at approximately 3:06 that morning.

According to Detective Luke Turpin, two males forced their way into the back door of the shop on the 200-block of East Spring Street while a third male drove to Circle K in a light-colored early 2000’s Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo before returning to pick up the other males.

While the driver was at Circle K, photos of him were captured on surveillance video but Turpin said the license plate on the vehicle has yet to be determined.

The men involved in the theft are reported to be younger males.

“Somebody will know them,” Turpin added.

The men will be facing multiple charges when they are caught, according to a report from the incident. Charges include theft, breaking and entering and other.

Anyone with information on this crime, the vehicle or the men involved are encouraged to contact the St. Marys Police Department at 419-394-2325.