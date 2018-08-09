SMMS Receives Donation For Robotics Lab

In a brief meeting by the St. Marys City Schools Board of Education Wednesday evening, the highlight of the night was the generosity of the community, specifically the Lawler family.

The board approved a $7,000 donation from Bruce and Lisa Lawler to establish the St. Marys Community Robotics Lab for the eighth-grade STEM classes. The Lawlers made the donation in honor of Ned and Doris Lawler. Ned was a former BOE member and Doris was a St. Marys Community Library Board member.

“With that generous donation, I told Bruce we’d love to name it for his parents or for him and he said we could name it whatever we wanted but he thought it should be the St. Marys Community Robotics Lab,” said Mary Miller, St. Marys Middle School principal. “He even hooked our STEM teacher up with a teacher at MIT who specializes in STEM and robotics and she’s been working with him this summer.

The $7,000 donation will join a St. Marys Business Advisory Council donation that was accepted by the board in the spring and a donation from the disbanded middle school LEGO robotics club. With all the donations combined, Miller said the school has 16 robotics kits which will allow 120 eighth-grade students to get involved with robotics.

The development of the robotics lab came after several years of discussion between Miller and SMMS STEM teacher Brooke Gray. The pair decided that this coming year was the year to create the lab.

