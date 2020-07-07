SMFD Sees Spike In Fire Calls

The St. Marys Fire Department has been busy — very busy.

Following a long stretch of few fire runs dating back to the start of 2020, the department has responded to six fires in as many days.

“It’s just one of those cycles we don’t really have an explanation for,” said SMFD Chief Doug Ayers.

Starting in the early hours of June 30, the fire department responded to a fire in a home 718 W. North St. that also restarted a few hours later. On July 3, crews were called to 514 S. Wayne St. for a fire in the residence and later responded to 721 Armstrong St. for a shed that was on fire.

Firefighters spent the afternoon of July 4 at Conti-Tech on Wayne Street battling a fire in the roof of the plant and July 5 was spent at a field fire on Salem-Noble Road.

The chief noted that something as simple as hot exhaust from a vehicle parked on or near dry grass can be enough to get a fire started.

“It’s just that dry out,” he added.

Forecasts are calling for the hot, dry conditions to continue and possibly even worsen as temperatures could approach triple digits in the middle of the week. Light winds and limited chances of rain will also add to the danger of summertime.

Ayers recommends residents hydrate as much as possible — a sentiment he also extended to his firefighters — and encourages people to stay out of the heat as much as they can.