SMCSD Offers Online Learning Academy
Monday, August 3, 2020
ST. MARYS, OH
With school starting in three weeks and the coronavirus pandemic in its second surge, the St. Marys City Schools District announced an alternative option for parents who are not comfortable with having their children attend school in person.
The option is called the Rider Online Learning Academy, which is available for families who are concerned about returning to school full-time because of COVID-19.
