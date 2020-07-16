SMCS Asks For Families' Feedback

While the plan is to welcome students back to school five days a week beginning next month, St. Marys City Schools is asking every family within the district to complete a survey to help the district plan for the start of the school year.

On Thursday, the district sent out its email notification for families to complete the survey by July 24 and look over the district's plan to restarting the school year

To read the full story, see Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.