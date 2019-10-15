Sketcherz Ink Enjoys New Building

It’s a case of new place, same business for Sketcherz Ink as the tattoo and piercing shop held an open house over the weekend to welcome community members to the new building. Formerly at 229 E. Spring St., Sketcherz is now at 205 E. Spring St. in the building vacated when Glass Dieringer Wealth Management moved last year.

“People initially thought we were closing but we just wanted to move to a better building in a little better location,” Sketcherz Owner Sean Luedeke said.

Although the building is a little smaller than the original shop, Luedeke finds it to be more functional not only for the business but also in building relationships with the community. Citing the military as one of the many places where tattoos have become more acceptable, Luedeke said the perception about tattoos is changing.

To help breakdown the stigma that can still exist about tattooing and body piercing, Sketcherz broke down its own walls.

“The building is a little bit smaller than our old one but in the other building, each of the booths was its own room with four walls around it but what I wanted to do was have an open concept,” he said.

Having a larger storefront with a large window is already paying off for Luedeke. He said he’s noticed that people will stop at the traffic light at Spring and Chestnut streets and look into the shop.

Getting noticed more is an added bonus and has encouraged Sketcherz to expand its offerings. In addition to the traditional tattoos and piercings the shop has always offered, Luedeke noted that more options will soon be available.

Sketcherz Ink can be found on Facebook at Sketcherz Ink and is open for business from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.