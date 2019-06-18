Shultz Huber & Associates Move Into New Building

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. accounting firm has moved locations to a newer building in St. Marys after spending more than 20 years in the previous buildings.

Last week, the firm moved into its new building on 1790 Celina Road — located at the corner of Celina Road and Royal Oak Drive — after closing down the old building June 7 to move out of its 1027 E. Spring Street.

“Parking was an issue with our client base and the employees that we have,” Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. Manager Kimberly Ray said.

The move to a newer building will benefit the firm as well as the community, drawing attraction to the west side of the town.

The new location gives more visibility to the office. The building is also much larger than its previous location in a roughly 54,000 square foot lot. The company could not grow from the Spring Street location because of a lack of space with Foot & Ankle Centers of Ohio to the west, Wally Schmidt Car Sales to the east and Grand Lake Primary Care to the south of the building.

The Celina Road location will allow employees room to grow.

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. accounting firm focuses on consulting work, tax work and accounting work for small businesses and their owners. They also do individual work during the tax season and the firm provides payroll services for businesses and compliance work.

The business is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. SH&A is closed on the weekends.

“The most exciting thing about moving is giving our employees a fresh start and rebuilding the excitement back in the office.” Ray said.