Sheriff''s Office Requesting Public's Help

Auglaize County Sheriff Allen F. Solomon is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in multiple thefts of zero turn lawn mowers from businesses in and around the Wapakoneta area over the last several months.

In May, two Kubota mowers worth a combined total of $34,500 were reported stolen from Haehns florist in Wapakoneta.

The mowers’ were believed to have been stolen between 6:30 p.m. May 18 to 8 a.m. May 19. Police are following up on video evidence and working with the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Department as similar cases in the area have been reported over the past few months.

The vehicle in a video on the sheriff's office Facebook page appears to be a tan or beige Chevrolet truck with aluminum running boards and is approximately a 2002 model year. Anyone having knowledge of this vehicle is asked to contact the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-739-6555.