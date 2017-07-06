Sheriff Reminds Drivers to Pull Over

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists the Ohio Revised Code 4511.45 requires all vehicles to yield the right of way to public safety vehicles using emergency flashing red or blue lights and sirens; these vehicles included fire, EMS and law enforcement.Public safety vehicles are Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement

The law requires drivers to stop as close as possible to the right side of the

roadway and remain in that position until the public safety vehicle has

passed.

The sheriff’s office has received complaints regarding vehicles that refuse

to yield to emergency vehicles. Vehicles that do not stop and/or pull to the

right of the roadway may be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor on a first offense. Maximum penalty is $250 fine and 30 days in jail.

Sheriff Grey reminds motorists to drive safely and allow those responding

to emergencies get to their destination safely, as well.

"They may be responding to help someone you know," he said in a news release.