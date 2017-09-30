Sheriff Grey reports 7th Mercer Co. fatality in 2017

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports his office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. Grey advised central dispatch received a 911 call at 2:02 a.m., stating there was a single-vehicle crash on Monroe Road, just east of Ohio 118. The caller advised there were four people injured in the crash.

The preliminary information indicates 19-year-old Anthony L. Mowery of Celina was driving a 2004 Buick Rendezvous eastbound on Monroe Road. Mowery lost control of his vehicle, traveled off of the north side of the roadway and rolled his vehicle over. Mowery was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Other passengers involved in the crash were 17-year-old Nathan C. Bowman of Celina, 17-year-old Corbin M. Houser of Celina and 15-year-old Quinton R. Springer of Celina. All three passengers were transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater by members of the Celina and Coldwater EMS.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office traffic crash reconstruction team was called to the scene for the investigation. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the Celina Fire Department, Celina EMS, Coldwater EMS and Mercer County Coroner Dr. Timothy Heinrichs.

This marks the seventh fatality in Mercer County this year.