Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting Near Lake

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon released details Wednesday morning of a shooting that occurred in the early hours near Grand Lake St. Marys off of state Route 364.

At approximately 3:22 a.m. this morning a 911 call was received from a male stating he had been shot.

Few details were available at the time, but Solomon released additional information concerning the shooting of two people Thursday morning.

The shooting took place at a condominium on the south side of Grand Lake St. Marys and it appears that at least one of the victims is a resident of the condominium.

Victims are father and son and have been identified as Dexter Lee Turner, age 47 and Alim Amir Turner, age 25.

Both remain in the hospital as of this morning.

Deputies, detectives and Ohio BCI & I agents worked all day at the scene Wednesday.

Sheriff Solomon commented via press release, “the Sheriff’s Office is working hard to come up with suspects and answers on this case. We do not have a motive and information is still developing.”

Deputies responded and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital by the St. Marys Rescue Squad and remain there.

The incident is being investigated by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives along with agents from Ohio BCI and St. Marys Police Department.

The City of Celina Rescue Squad also has assisted at the scene.

Sheriff Solomon commented Wednesday morning, “this appears to be an isolated incident and not a threat to other citizens although people should be observant and report anything out of the ordinary.”

No arrests have been made to this point and the case remains under investigation.

Later in the morning Wednesday, St. Marys Police Department investigated a bomb threat at AAP around 6 a.m.

The threat was written on a wall in a bathroom and as a precaution, police evacuating the building , but nothing was found and daily operations resumed later that morning.