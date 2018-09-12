Shawnee Puts Blemish On Riders' Record

In what was most likely their most physical match of the season, the St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team suffered a rare loss on Tuesday — their first loss of the season in a 2-1 Western Buckeye League loss to Shawnee.

"We out-possessed them, that has been our goal, but they out-hustled us and we committed dumb finals in the final third and it absolutely killed us," Roughriders coach Josh Hertenstein said.

The Indians (6-1-1, 3-0-0 WBL) used their speed to harass the Riders (6-1-1, 2-1-0) defensive back field and keeper Correy Nelson with nine shots on goal, six in the first half. Shawnee's speed also made it difficult for St. Marys to muster much offense with the first shot on goal not coming until the 16:03 mark of the first half — Shawnee already had four shots at that point.

Despite the loss however, The Roughriders only trails Kenton — who they face Monday — and Shawnee.

As for the goals, the Indians got both of their goals off of 50-50 opportunities. The Indians got on the board first on a goal from Damien Zeigler on a kick by Cameron Tenwalde on a corner with 1:10 left in the first half and took the lead for good on an Ethan Swallow free direct kick that was finished off by Ryan McGuire.

Spencer Trogdlon tied the game for St. Marys on off a direct kick from Ethan Rose that as cleared out to Trogdlon, who shot the ball from roughly 30 feet out, past a diving Landon Hoehn in the left side of the net.

Both keepers recorded eight saves and Shawnee finished with a slight advantage in shots on goal, 10-9, but Shawnee tallied nine corner kicks to St. Marys' two.

After the game, Hertenstein told his players to wake up the next morning, forget the loss and move on. The Riders will face the heart of their schedule beginning Monday against No. 7 state-ranked Kenton — whose game against Wapakoneta was canceled on Tuesday. St. Marys will then travel to 2017 defending WBL champion Elida (4-1-1, 2-1-0) — who lost its first league game to Defiance on Tuesday — and Bath before hosting Celina.