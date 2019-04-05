Senior Shares Best Memories

While it is her last year at New Bremen High School, one senior is happy she decided to join a group that allows her to give back.

Ryley Schaefer, the daughter of Doug and Jody Schaefer, joined Magnified Giving after some friends introduced her to the group and doing so has allowed her to not only donate her time to local organizations, but also see the people she is helping.

A trip to Rustic Hope in Russia was one of her favorite trips with the group so far, and one of her best moments from her entire time at New Bremen High School.

“While we were there, people were coming into the shop to get whatever it was that they needed,” Schaefer said. “And just to see those people and to just see how happy they were that that was something they could go to and just see how much that helped them, it was just really neat to see because I never heard of Rustic Hope before we went there.”

They met with the founder and owner of Rustic Hope, Connie McEldowney, who shared stories with them about the people she has helped with her non-profit, which Schaefer noted was something she admired that McEldowney was able to do.

This may have been her first and only year with Magnified Giving, but helping is something Schaefer noted as something she’s always been interested in. Whether it was with her brothers or even with the animals she works with at the Maria Stein Animal Clinic, giving is something she likes to do.

In the future, she plans to become a dentist — first attending Ohio State University at Lima where she will earn a degree in biology. From there she plans to attend Ohio State’s Main Campus in Columbus as part of their dental program.

“I wanted to stay close to home just so I could live at home my first year and kind of ease into college, not move away and have the whole college experience right away and it was a lot cheaper because I have to pay for all my college,” she said. “My parents aren’t paying for any of it so as much money as I could save I wanted to try and do that.”

