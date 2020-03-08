Seeing Double: Twins Trevor, Tyler Qualify For State

One out of every 30 babies are born as twins.

The St. Marys wrestling program alone has three sets of twins and one set of them is going together to Columbus.

Trevor and Tyler Hisey become the first pair of Roughriders to qualify for the state wrestling meet since 1990 when Gabe Orick and Bob Nedderman both competed after the brothers punched their tickets at the Division II district meet on Saturday at Norwalk High School.

For one brother, qualifying for state capped a long journey to recovery while for the other, clinching his state berth came after a long day of wins with no margin for error.

Trevor (113) won both of his matches on Friday to advance to the semifinal round on Saturday where he opened play against Buckeye’s Eddie Pinc. In a close 2-1 match, Hisey struck first with a takedown and did not let Pinc earn another point on an escape to advance to him to the finals, and after he shook the opposing coaches hands, he was quickly met by assistant coach Garrett Hower, who hugged the collected sophomore in a sign of jubilation.

Hisey’s accomplishment comes after the sophomore endured a long recovery from being badly injured in a wrestling meet prior to the team’s home opener against Wapakoneta and was out for nearly nine weeks.

“I had to push with him [Tyler] a lot more and I knew that in order to get through three periods, I needed to build my stamina up,” he added.

Hisey finished as a runner-up to Wauseon’s Damon Molina, who won the championship match 5-4.

For Tyler (106), the path to state was a little more difficult.

After a second-match loss on Friday, the sophomore who entered Saturday with a 41-3 record on the year had to win three straight matches on Saturday.

And he did just that.

He opened play on with a pin of Norwalk’s Kaleb Ruhl in 1:17, following that up with a 4:38 pin of Ashland’s Roman Parobek and punching his ticket to Columbus in the consolation semifinals with his third of four pins on the day in 2:22 against Bay’s Stephen Tepper. Hisey picked up two quick points on a takedown and about a minute later, he finished the Bay senior by tying him up.

“I know I needed to just pull through and do my best,” he said. “I knew that if I got the first takedown I would have an advantage and he just broke down after I got that first takedown.”

In that qualifying match, Trevor sat next to the coaches and rooted on his brother, before a referee barked at him that he wasn’t allowed to be there. Either way, the boys added that they have cheered for each other more this year, regardless of what any referee says to them.

“Last year, we really didn’t, but this year we have really been on each other and encouraging each other a lot,” Trevor said.

Hisey concluded Saturday’s district meet with his fourth pin, this of 3:38, against Perkins’ Billy Smith to place third.

Since coming to the high school level, the twins have been reliable winners in the lightweights and have a combined record of 67-6 as they gear up for the Division II state meet on Friday at the Schottenstein Center.

“It means a lot to our family and all the work that we have put in over the last eight years of wrestling to now get to go to Columbus,” Tyler added.

Tyler will play against Mentor Lake Catholic’s freshman Brock Herman (32-4) to open play at state on Friday, while Trevor will play against New Lexington senior Blake Shepard (36-7).

For a second straight year, Tommy Mabry (160) will be a state alternate.

The senior won his two matches on Friday and was one win away from qualifying to his first state meet entering Saturday, but by Madison Comprehensive’s Nat Barrett in 1:47 and missed his chance to qualify in a 9-6 loss to Clyde’s Derick Coleman. But the senior bounced back with a 14-3 major decision against Napoleon’s Angelo Gonzalez to settle as a state alternate.

If Mabry does fill in for someone in his weight class on Friday, it would mark the first time the program has had three state qualifiers since 1989.

Saturday marked the second straight season that a Roughrider qualified for state with Noah Vogel qualifying last season and the Hisey brothers mark the 23rd and 24th state qualifiers in program history.

State competition begins at 4:10 p.m. Friday with the championship preliminaries, with Division II consolation round 1 taking place at 7:50 and championship quarterfinals at 10:35 a.m. Saturday.