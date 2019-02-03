Sectional Seedings Announced

St. Marys Roughriders girls basketball coach Jon Burke had a decision to make; go to Miller City for a rematch against Bath in a play-in game, or take the bye at Spencerville and avoid missing both Bath and Wapakoneta in the sectional tournament.

The coach took the latter.

The No. 4 seeded Roughriders (9-9) will open sectional play with a bye and play the winner of #5 Bryan vs. #9 Shawnee at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Spencerville.

St. Marys has played Bath in a sectional final in each of the last two years and the two teams played each other last week in what ended up being an overtime victory for the Wildcats — and making St. Marys a No. 4 seed in the Paulding District.

Bath will instead of Kenton at Miller City. The only way St. Marys and Bath face each other would be in a district final.

The New Knoxville Rangers (14-5) are the No. 2 seed in the Wapakoneta District and will open sectional play against No. 11 seeded Lima Perry (2-16) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 20 at St. Marys Memorial High School. The winner of that match will play

No. 4 seeded New Bremen in a sectional final at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 23.

Top-seeded Minster (17-1) will play the winner of No. 9 Waynesfield-Goshen (5-12) and No. 10 Parkway (3-13) in a sectional final at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Coldwater High School.