Sectional Pairings Announced

The sectional seedings for the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball tournament were announced Sunday afternoon.

In Division II play, the St. Marys Roughriders (8-11) will open their 2018 sectional tournament against fellow Western Buckeye League foe Shawnee (8-10) in the early game at 6:15 p.m., Feb. 20 at Spencerville High School.

The Roughriders defeated the Indians, 48-38, in a WBL game on Jan. 11 at Memorial High School.

The winner of that sectional opener will play Bath for a sectional championship at 6 p.m., Feb. 24 at Spencerville.

The Riders lost to Bath last week in a 39-35 game. St. Marys also lost to Bath in lat season's Division II sectional final at Leipsic High School.

As part of being in the Paulding High School District, the sectional champions will advance to Paulding High School in a district semifinal beginning at 6:15 p.m. March.

In Division IV play, the No. 3 seeded New Bremen Cardinals (14-4) will play No. 9 seeded Waynesfield-Goshen (4-13) in their sectional opener of the Wapakoneta District at 6:15 p.m., Feb. 21 at Coldwater High School.

The winner of that sectional semifinal will play No. 7 seeded Marion Local (4-12) for a sectional championship at 6 p.m., Feb. 24 in Coldwater.

In the lower bracket, No. 8 seeded New Knoxville (6-12) will play Upper Scioto Valley (5-12) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Coldwater, with the winner of that game playing top-seeded Minster (14-3) in a sectional final at 8 p.m. Feb. 24.

Sectional champions will play in a district semifinal beginning at 6:15 p.m., March 1 at Wapakoneta High School.