Scouts Honor Eagles, Mauters

When the Old Sycamore District of the Black Swamp Council held its annual Scouting district dinner Sunday at St. Joseph’s Church in Wapakoneta, it recognized several of its district staff but the real stars of the show were the newly inducted Eagle Scouts and a St. Marys family that has given its all to Scouting.

Five of Auglaize County’s new Eagle Scouts were present to receive their awards.

Seth Goodwin of St. Marys reflected on his project which was installing raised garden beds at the Otterbein Senior Living Center in St. Marys. Goodwin funded his project by approaching different organizations such as the VFW and church organizations. Goodwin said he completed around the end of July, with about 50 or 60 people helping him.

“I learned leadership, how to take control and how to be there on time,” Goodwin said. Now that he is an Eagle Scout, Goodwin says he feels like all of his hard work has paid off.

Simon Schrader of New Bremen and a member of Troop 4, reflected on a cat patio he made for the Auglaize County Humane Society in June of 2018 with the help of about 18 people.

“They had a bunch of kennels for dogs outside but they didn’t have anything for cats,” Schrader said.

Aaron Topp of Troop 95 in New Bremen was building a walkway over the summer of 2018 for Lehman Catholic High School. Topp said he sold concrete statues to help fundraise for his project and over the course of three days, 20 people assisted him with the project.

“It’s a really big honor to have it,” Topp said of earning his Eagle Scout, adding he was glad to set a good example for other scouts.

Alex Eisert, of Wapakoneta had completed work on a law enforcement memorial in front of the Wapakoneta Police Department. Eisert said it was hard to get all the planning done to get his project ready to go he is proud of what the project taught him, adding it makes him feel “more grown up.”

Michael Seffernick of Troop 4 in Wapakoneta said he worked with renovating a stage area and a bar area at the Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus.

He started the process in June and ended in September with the help of six to eight people. Seffernick was approached by the Knights of Columbus about the project and raised money through letter writing and phone calls.

“I am proud of the accomplishment and proud of what I did,” Seffernick said.

Though not present, Charles Heubner of Troop 162 of Cridersville had constructed a planter box in front of the Lima Water Department, put in a flag pole and sign and mulched the area.

Also not present, Alex Richardson had worked at installing a sign at the Knights of Columbus for his project.

Alexander Heuker, Troop 44 of Minster was not present as well as Alex Bajwa of Troop 14 of Wapakoneta.

Roger Freese District Chair called Scouts one of the “wholesomest” programs.

“It takes us awhile to smell the roses,” he said. “It took us awhile in Boy Scouts to realize that there was a second gender in our world.”

It was reported that three new units had been added in the past year including Cub Scout Pack 162 in Cridersville, Troop 69 in Celina and Troop 31 of Van Wert, both of which have girls in their membership.

In Auglaize County, Scouting membership is down slightly from 400 to 389.

A St. Marys family was among those recognized for their involvement in Scouts as the Outstanding Scouting Family

Nancy and Erik Mauter are both on the council for a Cub Scout pack in St. Marys and Erik was a cub master for several years. Now he is an assistant leader for Troop 138 of St. Marys.

“We were very surprised, but honored,” Nancy said. She said they put a lot of time into it, because their kids get a lot out of scouting.

She is also the Girl Scout Troop leader for Troop 20579 which her daughter Madi is involved with.

Their son, Alex Mauter, recently turned in paperwork affiliated with becoming an Eagle Scout. His project involved installing a prairie-style garden near the Miami Erie Canal on the north end of the High Street Shelterhouse.

He also installed nine bat boxes.

“It’s always nice to be recognized,” Erik Mauter said. “You don’t really do it for the recognition, you do it to help out the generation that is coming up,” he said.