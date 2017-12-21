Schulze Propels Short-Handed Wildcats

With four seniors out of the lineup, Minster coach Mike McClurg has seen his team scrape every minute to open the season at 2-0.

With his best perimeter shooter in junior Mike Ketner stagnated with a cold 1-of-15 clip from the floor, McClurg relied on the size of his team to clean up 41 boards and hang on to a 57-51 non-conference boys basketball victory over Sidney Lehman Catholic on Wednesday.

Three players made the difference for Minster on Wednesday, highlighted by Minster’s tall players in 6-foot-9 Jarod Schulze and 6-foot-6 Cody Frericks. Combined, the Wildcats’ post duo finished with 29 points and 25 rebounds on the night. The Cavaliers (1-4) as a team had 30 boards.

The third Wildcat who made an impact was sophomore guard Jacob Salazar, who led the team with three 3-pointers to go along with 12 points and four assists.

His pair of 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game helped the Wildcats (2-0) jump out to a 15-4 lead in the second quarter.

In the last two contest, Salazar — who is filling in for the four seniors out of the lineup — has scored 26 points and has accounted for 24 percent of Minster’s 108 total points in the first two games.



McClurg said once the seniors come back to the lineup, the sophomore will head back to the junior varsity team and to the bench on the varsity team.

With the game at 2-2, Minster opened the first quarter with a 10-0 run on 4-of-11 shooting to end the opening eight minutes with a 12-2 lead, highlighted by seven of those points courtesy of another senior Adam Knapke.

Lehman Catholic stayed within striking distance, trailing by 11 points to end the third quarter as the Cavaliers mixed in close-ranged shots with perimeter shooting to pull them within four, 49-45 with 1:44 remaining in regulations thanks to a 19-8 run on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor.

But four points each from Knapke — all from the free throw line — and Frericks gave the Wildcats enough to come away with the win.

Schulze led all scorers on the night 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as part of his double-double performance.

For a full story, see Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.