For the fourth consecutive year, she advances to districts and for the second straight season, she finishes as a medalist at sectionals as St. Marys Roughriders senior golfer Jill Schmitmeyer carded in a record-tying sectional score of 69 at the Division II girls sectional golf tournament at the Celina Lynx Golf Course on Tuesday.

Schmitmeyer advances to districts – held at Arlington’s Sycamore Springs Golf Course – for the fourth time in her career, in hopes of reaching the state championship in three of those four seasons.

Last season, Schmitmeyer earned medalist honors at sectionals with a 75. On Tuesday, she improved her score by six strokes to earn medalist honors again with her three-under par score (35, 34 – 69), which included three near-eagles and a near hole-in-shot on hole No. 1.

The next closest individual was Wayne Trace’s Gracie Gudakunst’s score of 78. Kalida’s Grace Miller (37-42 – 79) also qualified as an individual as well as Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig (40-41 – 81)

The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to districts next week.

Lima Central Catholic won the sectional tournament with a team score of 342, followed by Wayne Trace at 346 and St. Henry at 362 for third place.

New Bremen missed going to districts by 31 strokes with a team score of 393, led by Amy Balster’s school record score of 82 (36, 46). Balster finished one stroke shy of advancing to districts as an individual.

Minster did not have enough golfers to field a team, but the Wildcats’ Taylor Homan shot a 93 (44, 49), tied for 13th lowest score overall, and missing districts by 12 strokes.

Paige Phillips carded in a 110 (51, 59) and Natalie Bensman shot a 136 (68, 68).

Also competing for the Cardinals in Tuesday’s sectional round was Caylie Hall with a 97 (47, 50), Claire McClurg with a 109 (57, 52), Sarah Parker with a 105 (57, 48) and Cassie Stachler with a 118 (59, 59).

Schmitmeyer will compete at the Division II district golf tournament at 9:10 a.m. on Monday at the Sycamore Springs Golf Course where the top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state tournament on Oct. 13 and 14.