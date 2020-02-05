Rush Opens Ducts, Business

Cory Rush had bought a log cabin, and his wife noticed the air supply vents needed to be cleaned.

Unable to find a company in the area to do it for him, he had to hire a business out of Toledo.

Rush watched intently as the employees serviced his vents and left him completely satisfied with the job they had done.

He has since helped fill the void he came across when he needed the vents cleaned, and on Sept. 3, the company Rush Air Duct Cleaning opened for business to the St. Marys and surrounding communities.

“I love it,” the 31-year-old said. “I love working for myself. I love going to different houses and meeting different people.

“The older people are the best. A lot of times they don’t have someone to talk to so a normal job that is three-to-five hours turns into seven because I’ll stop and take little breaks talking to them.”

Rush, a 2006 Memorial High School graduate, spent a decade as a field superintendent for an Indianapolis-based engineering firm. But being unable to find a local company to provide services almost every homeowner needs, he invested $30,000 into providing the resource to his fellow community members.

His biggest challenge in starting the business was the notion of having to invest the money up front on equipment and his box truck to haul everything.

Rush ordered all of his equipment out of Northern Canada, and had to sit and wait for all of it to pass through customs. With his money “lingering out there,” he started cleaning dryer vents as a way to start making money.

It was all systems go once his equipment finally arrived, and he’s since done full air duct work on more than 60 houses and well over 100 dryer vents in St. Marys and 12 other cities.

His new line of work uses skills from his previous career, most notably interacting with potential and current customers.

“They all have different needs and that’s your job is to figure out their needs and figure it out the best you can,” he said. “Sometimes you’re not the right candidate. Never act like you know everything. There’s always someone who knows a little bit more than you."

Rush said he’s serviced houses from the early 1900s to new ones, and encountered a wide array of objects in air ducts and dryer vents. He’s pulled a dead squirrel out of a dryer vent before. In one recent job, he came across McDonald’s and Subway coupons which expired in 1993.

Rush Air Duct Cleaning offers its service for $300, which includes 10 supply vents and two returns. Each additional supply is $10, and every air return after the first two is $30. Rush offers estimates, and his rate generally applies to most houses but he’s willing to adjust to each house.

“When I fill up and before I unload all of my equipment I’ll talk to the homeowner,” he said. “My biggest thing is not giving someone a surprise bill.”

Facebook has been his biggest way of gaining business. He takes before and after photos of the ducts and returns he cleans and posts them on his company’s Facebook page at the end of the day. By the time he wakes up in the morning, he’ll have messages sent to him requesting his services.

Word of mouth has been beneficial too.

“It’s huge,” he said, noting he enjoys working on older houses because they tend to be the dirtiest.

Five months into his new venture, Rush remains the only employee. He has enough work to keep him busy, and is nearing the point of hiring someone to help.

But for now, he enjoys the work, which is all by appointment.

Rush can be reached on his cell phone — 419-302-2918 — or on his Facebook page.