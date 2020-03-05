Runner Portrayed In "McFarland USA" To Speak At MHS

Thomas Valles, a cross-country runner who led McFarland High School in California to a 1987 state championship and portrayed as a troubled teen in the 2015 Disney film "McFarland USA," will be speaking at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at St. Marys Memorial High School.

Valles' speech will be focusing on how he — being he first generation middle school, high school and college graduate — made a journey to a champion not only for cross-country, but in life.

He will talk about the struggles and challenges he grew up with and how he and his teammates triumphed by never giving up.

Throughout Valles' speech, he will highlight how his faith and God has played a key role in his success.

Free will monetary or canned good donations will be taken at the door to support local food pantries.

The event is hosted by the St. Marys Fellowship of Christian Athletes.