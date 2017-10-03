Roughriders Shut Out Celina In Convincing Fashion

Since losing to Elida 2-1 on Sept. 21, there is something different about the St. Marys boys soccer team.

The Roughriders have scored 13 goals in two games since their last loss and on Monday, they snapped a four-game losing skid to archrival Celina in what may be the most convincing win of the season in a 4-0 road victory.

The four goals scored are the most against a Celina team since St. Marys defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 on Sept. 19, 2011 and from 2012-2016 — a span of seven games — St. Marys had scored just four goals against Celina, but scored four alone on Monday. The Roughriders’ last win against Celina came in a 2-0 sectional final victory on Oct. 17, 2012, since then, the Riders were 0-4-1 against the Bulldogs.

Avenging last season’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to the Bulldogs — snapping the Roughriders’ undefeated record on the season —the Riders’ offense attacked Celina all night, punching through seven minutes into the game when Evan Vogel shot the ball toward the goal on a corner kick, and cleaned up a deflection by putting the ball in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 33:07 mark of the first half.

Despite only tallying one goal in the first half, St. Marys accumulated 12 shots on goal, compared to Celina’s four.

However, the Roughriders took advantage of their opportunities in the second half, scoring three goals, with Austin Wilker assisting on two of those goals.

At the 31:18 mark of the second half, the senior Wilker used his typically long throw-ins to sky the ball over a crowd of players in front of the goal, meeting the head of Austin Drummond on the backside of the net, connecting for a 2-0 lead.

On a pass from Wilker to fellow senior Parker Enoch, the speedster bolted a shot past Celina keeper Derek Truesdale in the right corner of the net as Enoch was falling down to extend St. Marys’ lead, 3-0 with 12:29 remaining.

Sam Young delivered the dagger on a beautiful pass from Vogel at the top of the 18 as Young shot the ball to the same location as Enoch’s shot for a 4-0 lead with 5:31 remaining.

A key to the second half, however, was at the other end of the field in reserve keeper Luke Vondrell.

The senior came in for Henry Spencer — who appeared with his right arm in a sling — and he did not disappoint, reverting to his impressive days as a keeper from last season when he kept the shutout intact with four saves in the second half, including a number of diving plays in front of the net.