Roughriders Prevail Against Celina

The St. Marys wrestling team squeaked out a win against Western Buckeye League rival Celina on Thursday — partly in thanks to senior Noah Vogel.

With St. Marys leading 33-30 entering the final weight class of the evening, 170 pounds, Vogel led 5-0 before pinning Celina’s Logan Muhlenkamp in 1:11, winning the meet for the Roughriders 39-30.

“I knew our team needed a win and big time matches need big time moves and I was full of pure adrenaline,” Vogel commented after the match.

And the game was full of adrenaline — both from the rowdy crowd and on the mat.

Tommy Mabry started the meet off strong for the Riders, wrestling in the 182-pound weight class — 22 pounds more than his normal weight of 160 — and After two and a half periods, Mabry made quick work against Celina’s Nathan Fortkamp on a technical a quick 5-0 St. Marys lead.

Mason Saeler (195) and Logan Knous (220) were both pinned to give the Bulldogs a 12-5 lead, but Nick Myers turn the tide the match.

The Roughriders senior led by a slim 3-2 score heading into the final round when he escaped Seth Hurton’s grasp for an escape and took the Bulldog down as time expired. The 6-4 victory forced Myers to exert raw emotion toward the Roughriders faithful.

That energy was contagious in the next three classes, as the match headed toward the lightweights. St. Marys received six points each on pins from Tyler Hisey (106) against Brycen Miracle in 1:13, Trevor Hisey (113) against Landon Engle in 3:11 and Clayton Drummond (120) against Alek Tebbe in 3:00 as the Roughriders led 26-12.

Garret Donovan (126) fought through three periods — recorded a takedown in each period — for a 6-1 victory against Nathan Wilson.

Allie Springer (132) then followed, but got pinned in just 29 seconds. In the 138 weight class, Preston Wiechart won 15-4 over Jaden King to push St. Marys’ lead to 33-18.

The next three matches resulted in losses for the Riders.

Zach Spicer (145) fell to Jakob Poor 16-9, Parker Wiechart (152) lost on an injury default and David Keller (160) lost his match 11-6, to set up Vogel for the last match with the score 33-30.

The Roughriders also on the junior high match 47-33.

With the win, St. Marys is tied with Defiance for second place in the WBL standings before next weekend league tournament.