Rotary To Hold Polio Fundraiser

In its longstanding goal to rid the world of polio, the St. Marys Rotary Club will be hosting a Paint & Sip for Polio fundraiser May 16 at the Eagles.

“All proceeds go to our national foundation’s efforts to rid the world of polio,” St. Marys Rotary President Zach Ferrall said. “We are so close for eradicating it from the face of the earth. There are only a couple of countries left.”

The cost to attend the paint and sip is $40 per person, which includes wine, snacks and painting.

Auglaize-Mercer Center Director Heather Dowell will supply the tools needed for the paint and sip.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 30 years as part of its End Polio Now campaign and with more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. Currently, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Ferrall said it is Rotary’s third year hosting the event and almost $1,000 has been raised every year.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the painting is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Those interested can contact Rotarians Beth Noneman at 419-305-3966 or John Wale at 419-733-7163.

Deadline to RSVP is Sunday.