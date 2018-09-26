Rose's Hat Trick Sinks Bath

The rain held off for the most part, but St. Marys still drowned the Wildcats.

With the game moved up to avoid rain, the Roughriders took care of Bath with ease, thanks to a hat trick from senior Ethan Rose to lead St. Marys to a 3-0 Western Buckeye League win in a boys soccer match Tuesday.

Two of Rose’s three goals came off an assist by Andy Vogel and Austin Hertenstein claimed the other assist.

Rose scored his first goal at the 31:52 mark of the first half off a pass from Vogel, dribbling up the field and shooting the ball at the top of the 18-yard box as he was slipping. The ball shot past Bath keeper Brenton Brock as he dove to his right but came up empty.

The senior’s second goal came roughly six minutes later at the 25:57 mark off a crosser from Hertenstein, allowing Rose to shoot the ball — which hit the left side bar and bounced in for a 2-0 lead.

Rose’s final goal came with 2:17 remaining in the game when Vogel’s shot deflected off the crossbar, allowing Rose to clean it up.

St. Marys (8-2-1, 4-2-0 WBL) out-shot Bath (3-7, 0-5) 12-1 and made its keeper work all night with 10 saves. Correy Nelson finished with two saves.

Tuesday’s win was a second straight shutout by the St. Marys defense and fourth this season. St. Marys also extended its winning streak against Bath to eight games.