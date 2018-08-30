Roses Are Red; O-G Is Blue And Riders Win

Roses are red and O-G is blue.

That was the saying from a much-relieved St. Marys boys soccer coach Josh Hertenstein in response to senior Ethan Rose's two goals, the second goal serving as insurance for the Roughriders as they held on to beat Ottawa-Glandorf, 4-3 in a Western Buckeye League opener on Thursday at Roughrider Field.

With the Roughriders clinging to a 3-2 lead with 7:49 remaining in the contest when Duncan Fry passed the ball to Rose, who skipped the ball by a diving O-G keeper Ethan Alt, and chased the ball before it went out of bounds to put it in the back of the net and push St. Marys' lead to 4-2.

"That was huge, that was huge," Hertenstein said. "We finally figured out how to build through the middle; we have been working on it all season. It was an ugly win, but it was a win and we did what we needed to do."

That goal by Rose was huge because the Titans tacked on another goal with 1:12 left when St. Marys' keeper Correy Nelson was called for a violation, resulting in an indirect by Josh Rosengarten to close the gap.

With 30 seconds left, the St. Marys defense booted the ball twice, once by Spencer Trogdlon and the second one was a boot over the press box by Preston Wilson as time expired.

Hertenstein said his team had been working on scoring from the middle of the field all season and that method finally paid off on Thursday.

After an aggressive start by the Riders that saw them pick up four offsides calls in the first 15:47 of the game, St. Marys finally punched through off a Rose direct kick that ricocheted off Andrew Vogel and Andrew Ibrahim cleaning it up with the followed through at the 8:28 mark of the first half. Rose's first goal came at the 3:04 mark off a cross-field assist by Thiago Tassinari with Rose finishing the play on a shot to the left front corner of the net and passed a diving Alt for the 2-0 lead.

"That has been the main focus all season," Hertenstein said. "And he (Rose) is the guy in the middle that we should build off of and tonight it worked,"

O-G broke up the shut out with Nolan Unterbrink dribbling the ball through traffic with :21 seconds remaining in the half to cut the Riders' lead to 2-1.

In the opening minutes of the second half, however, Alt punted the ball to a teammate, richoet off him and a chip shot from Rose to Fry ended with the senior Fry shooting the ball to the right back corner of the net for a 3-1 lead with 38:27 left in the game.

For the full story, see Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.