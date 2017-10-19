Rockford Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

On Tuesday, Celina police took a report of a man exposing himself to an elementary age girl who was walking in the 900 block of Echo Street to a neighbor’s house.

The incident actually took place on Oct. 7.

The suspect was reported as being a white man possibly in his 50s, graying or white hair and beard with glasses and wearing a red shirt. He drove a dark red car. The information was posted on Facebook by the Celina Police Department looking for leads. That posting led to a lead being phoned into the Celina Police Department and followed up on by Det. Ron Waltmire and Det. Steve Yoder.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest was made Thursday of a Rockford man, Chad A. Ralston, 39. Ralston is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail for a $100,000 bond on charges of indecent exposure. Felony charges were expected to be filed later Thursday.