Rindler Commits To Tiffin

It was announced last week on social media, but New Bremen's Jacob Rindler shared the news with his family by his side on Monday; the Cardinals senior defensive lineman is continuing his academic and athletic career at Tiffin University.

And just like the Cardinals football program, the Dragons' Division II team has been improving over the last few years.

"They have been heading upward in recent years," Rindler said.

Tiffin has finished with a winning record in each of the last three years after not enjoying a winning season from 2015-2009.

The Dragons, a Division II program in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) were 9-2 overall last season and 6-2 in the conference.

"Most of the schools in that conference are really good," he added.

Rindler said he liked the school's criminal justice program and that the school's facilities also attracted him to Tiffin. The senior was also looking into Division III school Bluffton University.

Rindler will play defensive end for the Dragons.

"I just want to go in there and get better each year," he said. "I'm not expecting to play right away, but after that, I'll see how it goes."

In Rindler's high school career, the senior has amassed 97.5 tackles, 76 solo, 5.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss. In his senior season, Rindler finished with 42 tackles, 33 solo, 4.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss. Those statistics netted him First-Team All-Midwest Athletic Conference honors as an interior lineman and a Second-Team All-Northwest Ohio District selection.

Rindler has been been a part of New Bremen's recent football success in the last three years, much like the success Tiffin has had.

When Rindler was a freshman, the Cardinals snapped a two-year losing skid in coach Chris Schmidt's first season. The Cardinals then won more than one game and the most since 2012 the next season before snapping a 38-MAC game losing skid with a 34-20 victory against Parkway in 2017 — marking the first conference win for the program since Sept. 28, 2012 against Fort Recovery and marking the most wins in a season for New Bremen since winning five games in 2009.

This past fall, the Cardinals won the most games in a season with six since winning nine games in 2004 — the last time a Cardinals team made the postseason. New Bremen finished ninth, one spot from making the postseason in 2018.