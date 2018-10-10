Riders' Win, Coupled With Shawnee Loss Hands St. Marys Outright WBL Title

Soccer sometimes relies on the unexpected.

St. Marys used a couple of “curveballs” on Tuesday as they defeated Wapakoneta 4-2 in a Western Buckeye League girls soccer clash. It was the regular season finale for both teams.

Wapakoneta had a 2-1 lead after the first half, but the Roughriders tied it after 12 minutes, then added two goals in quick succession with about 10 minutes to go. One goal in each half came from distance and curved into the upper corner of the net.

They then fended off challenges from Wapakoneta. The win gives St. Marys a league record of 7-1-1 and 10-4-1 overall, with the win giving the Roughriders their first WBL title since 2010 and first outright crown for the program since 2008.

Shawnee lost to Celina, 1-0.

Coach Nick Wilson of St. Marys said, “We had to come here (to Wapakoneta). We knew we would be in for a dogfight.”

He noted that the team made adjustments at the half. “We weren’t moving upfield in the first half, for which I give credit to Wapakoneta.” He noted that “We have the luxury of interchangeable parts. We have some legs capable of long shots.”

Looking to the postseason, Wilson said, “We feel like we’re starting to click.”

Following the halftime break and down 2-1, the Roughriders pulled even at 2, with 28:30 to go when sophomore forward Lilly Ankerman scored with Wibbeler providing the assist.

Following a drive down the field with a shot going wide right and a hard shot that was stopped by Becher. St. Marys came back down with 12 minutes to go. Sophomore Tabby Knous put an arcing shot, almost a mirror image of the team’s first score, with this one going to the top left corner out of Becher’s reach for a 3-2 lead. Kendall Dieringer provided the assist.

Almost exactly three minutes later, Dieringer sent a shot that glanced off the crossbar, came down and went into the net. Madi Anthony contributed the assist on the play, and St. Marys had a two-goal cushion, which they would keep until time expired.