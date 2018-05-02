Riders Win 7th Straight Against Celina

Baseball

St. Marys 3, Celina 2

After losing a 2-0 lead in the first inning as they headed into the fourth frame, Roughriders coach Jeff Dieringer challenged his players in the dugout to be patient at the plate and put something together offensively.

And though it was just one run the Riders put together in that top fourth inning, it was a enough for their seventh straight win against the Carp.

An RBI single by Austin Wilker, scoring Clay Quellhorst gave the Roughriders what ended being the game-winning run and St. Marys’ pitching did the rest in a 3-2 Western Buckeye League finale against archival Celina on Tuesday at Montgomery Field.

“We have a bad habit where our intensity level goes in a little bit of a roller coaster and I would rather it be where it is on top of that big hill of a roller coaster,” the coach said. “And we have to continue to put that together for seven innings. I think when our energy is down, and we are not loud in the dugout, our play on the field tends to reflect that.

“But I am glad they responded.”

And respond they did. It is something St. Marys (5-9, 4-4 WBL) has been doing all season long. Respond.

After an 0-7 start to the season and an 0-3 clip in one-run games, the Roughriders responded with wins in five of their last seven games.

Pitching has responded by allowing no more than four runs in five of the last six games and the team has turned those one-run defeats around by winning three of their last four close games.

Braeden Dunlap bounced back from a two-run first inning with a five-inning effort, allowing just two runs on four hits.

The junior got himself out of a variety of jams on Tuesday, beginning in the bottom of the second inning when he had Celina with two outs before Caden Highley doubled to right field and Bransen Miller reached on an error to put runs at the corner.

But Dunlap got Grant Wagner to groundout to end the threat.

The Bulldogs had runners on first and second with one out in Dunlap’s final inning, the fifth, when Kane Moeller lined a ball past second base before Evan Vogel darted over to snag the ball out of the air. One pitch later, Gabe Perry nailed Dunlap’s final pitch to deep right-center field where Wilker covered a lot of ground to haul the ball into his glove.

New Bremen 7, Delphos St. John's 4

DELPHOS — The New Bremen Cardinals won game No. 15 thanks to a three-RBI day by Patrick Wells en route to 7-4 Midwest Athletic Conference victory against Delphos St. John's on Tuesday.

Wells drove in three with a double in the top of the fifth to give New Bremen (15-5, 6-2 MAC) a 7-2 lead.

Ryan Bertke also hit a some run, a solo shot in the second inning and Caleb Alig drove in a pair.

Justin Tenkman got the win for the Cardinals in a complete-game effort, where he allowed four earned runs on 11 hits while striking out nine batters.

Marion Local 8, New Knoxville 0

NEW KNOXVILLE — After a leadoff single by Jack Bartholomew, the New Knoxville were retired in order for the next four innings as the Rangers mustered just four hits an a runner advancing to third base just once in an 8-0 Midwest Athletic Conference loss to Marion Local on Tuesday.

In suffering their fifth shutout loss this season, the Rangers were retired 12 straight times after Bartholomew's leadoff single as Ian Kramer struck out six batters in a complete-game effort.

Brandon Smith took the loss for Rangers in four and two-third innings of work allowing four hits and five runs while striking out two.

Bartholomew went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Rangers in hits.

Fort Recovery 1, Minster 0

MINSTER — Fort Recovery's Cade Wendel threw a no-hitter against Minster and needed only one run as the with-ranked Indians defeated the Wildcats 1-0 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

Wendel needed just 79 pitches through seven innings to set the Wildcats down, striking out 11 and walking just two batters.

Minster's Austin Brown, however, was just as good in six innings of work, where he surrendered one run on five hits and struck out six.

Nick Thwaits drove in the lone run, scoring WIll Homan in the top of the third inning.

Boys tennis

Shawnee 3, St. Marys 2

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The St. Marys Roughriders boys tennis team fell to Shawnee, 3-2 in a Western Buckeye League finale on Tuesday.

The winning matches for St. Marys (9-3, 6-3 WBL) was at first doubles with Mason King and Noah Vogel wining their match, 6-2, 7-6, (7-1) and David Keller and Evan Tennant winning their second doubles match, 6-4, 6-1.

Marcel Lansing fell in his first singles match, 0-6, 2-6, followed by a loss by Howie Spencer, 4-6, 1-6 and a defeat at third singles by CJ Vanderhorst, 0-6, 4-6.

The Roughriders will compete in the Western Buckeye League Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday at the University of Northwest Ohio.

Softball

Minster 12, Fort Recovery 0

FORT RECOVERY — Tuesday's win sets up a date between the two best teams in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

The No. 4 state-ranked Minster Wildcats softball team run-ruled their seventh opponent of the season with a 12-0 win over Fort Recovery.

The win sets up a showdown on Thursday between the two top teams in the MAC, Minster and Parkway, at Four Seasons Park.

Jenna Poeppelman pitched solid, getting the win over the course of five innings, where she allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters.

The Wildcats (15-5, 6-0 MAC) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

Danielle Barhorst hit a one-out double and scored on a Taylor Homan two-bagger to give the Wildcats the early 1-0 lead.

After a Jenna Poeppelman walk, Laney Hemmelgarn plated Homan with an RBI single.

Alice Schmiesing singled to score Poeppelman's courtesy runner Royce Glass in the next at-bat and Emma Schmiesing scored Alice Schmiesing and Hemmelgarn on an error at center field for a 5-0 Minster lead.

An error at first base on a hit by Mara Schmiesing gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.

Minster extended its lead to 8-0 on a ground ball hit by Jenna Nixon, resulting in an error at shortstop to plate both Alice and Emma Schmiesing in the top of the third frame.

RBI hits by Barhorst, Mara Schmiesing and Karly Richard pushed the Wildcats' lead to 12-0.

Emma Schmiesing drove in three while batting 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored, while Barhorst, Nixon and Mara Schmiesing each drove in a pair of runs for Minster.

Thursday's game against top-ranked Parkway will begin at 5 p.m.

Celina 12, St. Marys 1

The St. Marys Roughriders softball team lost to Celina, 12-1 in a Western Buckeye League match on Tuesday, but the Riders' biggest loss happened when they lost their pitcher.

With two outs in the third inning in a 1-0 game, Rylee Burd bolted home on a fielder's choice by Alyssa Alexander, when Burd hurt her knee and shin at the plate, prompting her to be taken to the ER, according to Roughriders coach Kendra Solomon.

After Burd's exit, the Roughriders — who trailed 1-0 at the time — surrendered a run in every inning off reliever Maddy Jones, including six runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Abbi Chorvas scored the lone run for St. Marys on an RBI single by Sydney Kantner in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The St. Marys softball team becomes just the second Roughriders program to lose to Celina during the regular season this school year.