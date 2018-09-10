Riders, Wildcats Top First AP Poll

The St. Marys Roughriders football team is ranked atop the Division IV Associated Press Ohio High School Football Poll List, which came out on Monday.

The 2018 inaugural list has St. Marys (3-0, 2-0 WBL) with 147 points and eight first-place votes. Cincinnati Wyoming (3-0) was second with 128 points and two first-place votes. Shelby (3-0) — the team who defeated St. Marys in last season's Division IV regional semifinal — is eighth with 43 points.

In Division VII play, Minster (3-0, 1-0 MAC) was ranked first in that poll with 161 points and 10 first-place votes.

There are other Western Buckeye League schools ranked, including Wapakoneta (3-0, 2-0) who is fifth in Division III play and Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1, 1-1) is 19th overall in Division V play with 16 points.

In Midwest Athletic Conference play, Coldwater (3-0, 1-0) is atop of Division VI play with 173 points and eight first-place votes, followed by Marion Local (3-0, 1-0) with 141 points and six first-place votes. St. Henry (3-0, 1-0) is seventh and Fort Recovery (2-1, 0-1) is 20th.

The Roughriders will travel to Shawnee to take on the Indians on Friday, while Minster will take on the top-ranked Cavaliers in Coldwater.