Riders Use Fourth Quarter Run To Survive Celina

Andrew Quinn connected on a 3-pointer, causing the Celina faithful to jump into a frenzy late in the third quarter and a game that St. Mary fans may I thought would be a blowout win, was all of a sudden knotted at 28-28.

Then St. Marys broke through.

After Quinn’s game-tying trey with 2:34 left in the third quarter, the Roughriders outscored the Bulldogs 26-8 in the final 10:34 to cap a 54-37 Western Buckeye League boys basketball win on Friday.

And Jadin Davis served as the much-needed spark.

“We played hard on the defensive end and one the offensive end, Jadin Davis came in and made some nice shots to loosened things up,” Roughriders coach Dan Hegemier said.

“That’s what we have to do. We got to be able to be more efficient shooting our perimeter shots.”

The junior broke the 28-28 tie with one of his five 3-pointers with 1:22 left in front of the Roughriders’ (16-3, 6-2 WBL) bench and opened the final quarter with a pair of one-and-ones and his fourth 3-pointer to push the Riders’ lead to 41-31 with 6:33 remaining in regulation.

Ethan Wilson’s bucket pulled the game within eight with 5:25 remaining, but Davis connected on his fifth 3-pointer while St. Marys was in running-clock mode and Celina never pulled within 13 after LeTrey Williams’ drive-in layup.

“When we scored we scored in a bunch and then when we did score it was like a desert,” Hegemier said. “We had shots that didn't drop, they really plugged the middle up with their 1-3-1 and our two bigs did not have their best games of the year, but you got to get a Celina some credit for that.”

Celina (2-18, 2-6) made three of its five 3-pointers on the first quarter to keep up with the Roughriders, trailing 13-9, but the Bulldogs shot 1-of-11 in the second half despite pulling within 13-11 as the Riders finished the final 3:38 of the first half on a 12-1 run.

After the team missed the first six shots in the quarter, Austin parks began the run with a bucket, followed by a 3-pointer from Williams, followed by Davis. Williams’ steal and bucket and Parks’ putback pushed the Riders’ lead to 25-12 at the half.

The Bulldogs outscored St. Marys 19-9 in the third quarter as Josh Rosawehr opened the second half with a bucket, followed by Wilson’s field goal and a bucket and foul by Max Thobe closed the game to 25-19 with 5:35 left in the quarter.

Three straight 3-pointers followed one each by Thobe, Jack Duncan and culminated by Andrew’s trey that tied the game as part of a 9-3 Bulldogs’ run and during that run; Parks was on the bench with three fouls. The freshman has dealt with foul issues in last week’s win against Minster and eventually fouled out in that game.

“He was sick all week, and he didn't even have the legs that he would normally have but yeah, he's put a uniform on you're good to play,” Hegemier addd.

Davis led the Roughriders with 17 points, followed by 14 points from Parks and 12 from Williams and Friday’s win marked the third victory against Celina in the last four games.

“They're well coached, they got good guys over there and they're playing their hearts out,” Hegemier said of Celina.

The St. Marys junior varsity team won 46-31 behind 21 points from Braeden Hemmelgarn.

The Roughriders will host Toledo Scott on Saturday. JV tip-off will be at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.