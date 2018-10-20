Riders Top Bulldogs 42-0, Earn WBL Title

St. Marys is etched in a little bit of history.

The 2018 Roughriders are the first team since the 1989-1993 squads to win the league title in at least three years in a row when that set of St. Marys won five straight and despite a somewhat sloppy way of doing it, the Roughriders clinches at least a share of the Western Buckeye League title, but are still champions for the third time in a row after a 42-0 blanking of Defiance on Friday.

Friday’s win also marks the fifth straight game the Riders (9-0, 8-0 WBL) have enjoyed a running clock and the eighth time this season.

St. Marys’ win, coupled with a Wapakoneta win against Ottawa-Glandorf sets up a showdown next week at Skip Baughman Stadium.

Of the 10 offensive drives the Roughriders had, they scored on six, but mustered just 20 yards, three punts and a turnover on downs on those four non-scoring possessions to keep the game at three scores.

On the six drives the Roughriders did score on, however, they racked up 320 total yards of offense and Friday marked the fourth 300+ rushing yard game on the season. The Roughriders opened the Friday's game with an 11-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard run by Braeden Dunlap around the right end as the lone score in the opening quarter. St. Marys doubled its score in the second quarter following a turnover on downs for Defiance with a 90-yard drive that ended in just five plays thanks to a 66-yard run by Sean Perry on a trap run the middle.

After failing to score on its first two possessions of the second half, St. Marys found the end zone in its final three. A forced fumble by Eddie Fowler and recovery by Perry put the Riders in great field position at the Defiance 24, scoring two plays later on a 15-yard run by Ty Schlosser to go up 28-0.

The Roughriders activated the running clock on their next offensive possession after a Defiance turnover on downs when St. Marys went 47 yards in 11 plays when Dunlap rolled to his right and found a wide open Jace Norton for his first TD of the season from nine yards out. Trey Fisher recovered a Bulldogs’ fumble on Defiance’s ensuing possession, allowing St. Marys to go 21 yards in six plays for its final score, a 2-yard dive by Hunter Fraley.