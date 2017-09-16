Riders Survive Overtime Thriller

For Four quarters and overtime, the St. Marys defense could not stop No. 14 of Shawnee, Johnny Caprella.

But sometimes it only takes one play.

After having to chase the junior signal caller around the field all night — and with little success— the Roughriders' defense made that one stop and it won them the game.

Going for the win in overtime, Shawnee opted for a two-point play after Caprella scampered six yards for the score to pull within one, 35-34, but the Riders stoned Caprella at the 1 yard line, ending a shootout that saw both teams score on six of the game's final eight offensive drives in Friday's thrilling Western Buckeye League contest.

After Grant Wheeler scored on a 46-yard run to give Shawnee a 28-21 lead with 3:18 remaining in regulation, St. Marys was facing a fourth and 5 from the indians' 42 yard line. On an unorthodox formation that had linemen split-out wide to the left side and Mitchell Seewer by himself on the line of scrimmage snapping the ball to Braeden Dunlap in a shotgun formation, the junior looked to throw, but faced no pressure as he decided to take it himself for a 10-yard gain for the first down.

One play later, Sean Perry sprinted 31 yards to tie the game at 28-28.

Three offensive penalties on Shawnee's final drive of regulation put the game in overtime where St. Marys received the ball first and scored on Ty Schlosser's one-yard dive. Gabe Vandever's extra point gave the Roughriders a 35-28 lead.

Caprella was in on all but one play in the Indians' lone possession of overtime, with one of them being a fourth and inches conversion to keep the drive alive. Caprella's TD plunge came on an option to the back, as he found an opening straight up the middle — a carbon copy of what he ran the play before to convert on fourth down.

But on the two-point play, the Indians ran two option routes, allowing the Riders' defense time to react and stuff Caprella like a turkey on Thanksgiving for the win.