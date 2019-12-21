Riders Struggle With Shooting In Loss To Titans

Friday night’s game was not the recipe which led St. Marys to a 3-1 start.

After shooting 45% from the floor in each of their first three wins of the season, the Roughriders shot 34.8% from the floor in Friday’s Western Buckeye League showdown against Ottawa-Glandorf — including a 16% clip in the second half (4-of-25) en route to a 52-42 loss to the Titans at Memorial High School.

With a 25-24 halftime lead and a shooting percentage of 61% from the floor in the first 16 minutes, St. Marys (3-2, 1-1 WBL) struggled with putting the ball in the basket from point-blank range and also struggled at the free throw line with an 8-of-14 clip in a 10-point loss — the first defeat at home this season.

“There were some shots we took inside that we would like to have had go down, we had a lot of free throws that we didn’t drop and then we had a few times mental lapses on their pressure that we turned to ball over for no ungodly reason,” Roughriders coach Dan Hegemier said. “Then we got down and then they just took care of us. That is a very solid team, very well-coached.

“They know what they’re doing and they play together very, very well, but I think our guys have that potential to be a team like that. We just gotta clean up those few things that we did wrong.”

O-G (6-0, 2-0) turned up its defense with full-court press, stretching the Roughriders offense out.

Turnovers also played a role in the loss as the Roughriders turned the ball over four times in the final 2:00 of the third quarter, leading to O-G’s 9-0 run — with two of those miscues resulting in six O-G points.

Once trailing by five with 2:00 remaining, O-G’s Brennan Blevins’ bank shot 3-pointer — his only points of the game — in front of the O-G bench as the buzzer sounded culminated a 9-0 third-quarter run by the Titans to take a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter and a lead O-G did not relinquished for the rest of the game.

Neither team shot well in the fourth quarter, but the Riders shot worse, going 1-of-14 from the floor, including seven shots right in front of the hoop.

Still, St. Marys kept O-G within distance throughout the quarter by trailing by no more than eight points with 5:20 left in regulation, but the Titans finished the game sinking 6-of-11 free throws in the final 4:44 to win their 33rd straight WBL game while the Roughriders finished 1-of-8 from the floor during that span and made its only field goal with 40 seconds left in the game.

“When you work real hard and you get the ball inside and all you got to do is lay in and you don’t lay it in that’s your fault,” Hegemier said. “And that’s what we did and when we got to the free throw line we didn’t shoot very well. That is our fault.

“But that’s O-G. They win a lot of games, they have a lot of confidence in themselves and that’s something that we in St. Marys have to develop and the only way you do that is win ball games.”

The Roughriders jumped out to an 11-4 lead 5:25 through the opening quarter, but O-G scored the next six points on a pair of buckets by Ethan Alt and Owen Nichols and a pair of free throws by Alt with 34.5 seconds left before Jadin Davis’ buzzer-beating trey push the Riders’ lead to 14-10.

That 3-pointer gave the Roughriders momentum as they capitalized on a pair of O-G turnovers with a 3-pointer by LeTrey Williams and a steal and layup by Davis on an assist by Carson Fischbach for an 18-10 lead 52 seconds into the second quarter.

But O-G kept the Riders within four points on a basket by Nichols and the Titans’ first 3-pointer on the night from Hayden Dean for a 23-19 scored with 2:59 remaining in the first half.

St. Marys’ final basket of the half came on a Fischbach drive from the left side with 2:36 left as O-G finished out the half on a 5-0 run on a bucket and a 3-pointer by Ben Westrick as the Riders missed their final three shots of the half to carry a slim 25-24 lead into the half.

“We played well most of the time, but when we get the ball inside and don’t finish, that’s tough. When you got to the free throw line and we don’t stop them, that’s tough and then we have some mental lapses and we just turned the ball over,” Hegemier said. “To be a good solid team, you just can’t do that and that really bit us. We’ll live and learn and we will be ready to go tomorrow night.”

O-G limited the Riders’ leading scorer Ethan Steger to a season-low 10 points with the size of Westrick (6-foot-7) and Nichlos (6-foot-7) making shots difficult for the Roughriders senior.

Davis led the Riders with 11 points, followed by 10 from Williams. O-G was led by Owen Nichols’ 15 points and 14 points each from Ethan Alt and Westrick.