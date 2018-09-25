Riders Soak Bath With Goals

Three days before a date with their archival across the lake, the St. Marys Roughriders girls soccer team received a much-needed boost.

Without a win since Sept. 4 and only able to muster just one goal during that span, the Roughriders — in the wind and rain — scored five goals and beat the Bath Wildcats for the first time in five years with a 5-1 Western Buckeye League victory on Monday at Roughrider Field.

Monday's win — the first victory since beating Van Wert 11-0 on Sept. 4 — was a team effort.

The Riders (5-3-1, 3-3-1 WBL) offense accumulated four second-half goals in what was their best performance in terms of passing the ball all season, while the defense limited Bath's top player in Chandler Clark after her opening-minute goal and Emma White had the best game of her career in the goal and made the biggest save of the game in the second half to stymie any kind of Bath comeback.

After Clark's goal to open the game gave the Wildcats (5-4-1, 3-2-1) their quick 1-0 lead, St. Marys tied it with 1:03 remaining in the half off a St. Marys corner kick that was deflected up by a Bath defender and kicked in by Lilly Ankerman in the middle of the 18 box.

And as the rain began to slow down in the second half, the goals kept coming.

Lydia Will made it 2-1 with 37:03 remaining on a pass to the middle of the 18 and a shot to the right side of the goal past a diving Emily Rocca.

Meredith McMurray scored at the 16:20 mark when Tabby Knous chased the ball down but was cutoff by Rocca, who lost the ball and allowed McMurray to clean it up inside the goal box.

At the 7:10 mark, Emma Wibbler put one in the back of the net off a goal kick by Rocca, which found Wibbler as she dribbled the ball through the 18 and past Rocca for a 4-1 lead.

Just 21 seconds later, Kendall Dieringer found the back of the net thanks to a pass from Alex Hertenstein — who had just entered the game after Wibbler's goal — to make it 5-1.

For the full story, read Tuesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.