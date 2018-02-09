Riders Rough Up Celina

In an unexpectedly successful season, the unexpected may just happen.

In a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Buckeye League, the St. Marys Roughiders took one step closer to winning their first Western Buckeye League title in four decades with a 36-33 victory against archrival Celina on Thursday at Memorial High School.

The last time a St. Marys team won the WBL was during the 1976-77 season, sharing the league crown with Defiance, who St. Marys will play on Monday for a chance to win the regular-season portion of the WBL.

What is more impressive about Thursday’s win was the fact that St. Marys overcame three void classes and an early deficit to win.

Thursday’s match began at the 195-pound weight class when Tyler Miller opened the match with a much-needed pin after a slow start, giving St. Marys an early 6-0 lead.

Senior Austin Giesige (220) added to the Roughriders’ lead with the slimmest of slim victories, a 1-0 win over Cayden Thompson for a quick 9-0 lead.

But Celina answered with 12 straight points, a Seth Hutson pin of Nicholas Myers (285) and an Austin Campell win via void.

At the 113-pound weight class, Clayton Drummond ended the Bulldogs’ scoring with a pin of Nathan Wilson, but Celina took its first lead of the night with its second void, this coming at the 120-pound weight class for an 18-15 lead.

Parker Enoch (126) jumped out to a 6-1 lead, just to see it evaporate to a slim 6-5 lead before winning his match, 7-5, to tie the game at 18-18.

The Bulldogs, however, took the lead — for the final time — when Logan Keiser (132) won via void, giving Celina a 24-18 lead.

From there, the Roughriders outscored Celina 18-9, winning four of the final six matches.

The rally began with Preston Wiechart (138) pinning Arie Gallimore to tie the match for a third time, 24-24.

Mason Saeler (145) gave the Roughriders their lead they would not relinquish when he pinned Chris Mir for a 30-24 lead. Auston McChesnery (152) followed with a 7-4 win over Ethan Ly to push the lead to 33-24 with three matches left.

Celina’s Nick Garwood defeated Tommy Mabry (160), 12-7, to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance, but Noah Vogel’s (170) 6-3 victory over Logan Muhlenkamp pushed the Roughriders’ lead back to 36-27, ensuring the Riders’ their seventh WBL victory.

The match concluded with Celina’s Tim Ferrell pinned David Keller (182).

