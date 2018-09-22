Riders Roll Past Kenton

The No. 1 ranked team in the state continues to roll.

Ty Howell scored four total touchdowns, Braeden Dunlap added three more and the defense was back to its old ball-hawking and suffocating second-half selves to lead the St. Marys Roughriders to a 70-29 rout of No. 12 Kenton in Western Buckeye League action on Friday.

In what looked to be a shootout between two of the WBL’s three highest-scoring teams, turned one-sided at the half as the Roughriders (5-0, 4-0 WBL) scored 34 unanswered points and 41 in the final 24 minutes.

The turning point of the game, however, came from the defense. The same defense that allowed a season-high 285 yards of offense in a thriller last week against Shawnee, came up with a key play right before the end of the half.

Trailing 29-22 after Dunlap scored on a 4-yard TD run to culminate a 68-yard drive, Kenton marched 68 yards in six plays when Jaron Sharp’s pass went through the receiver’s hands and was intercepted in the end zone by Carter Ballweg to keep the seven-point lead intact going into the half.

Enter Howell, who returned Bryce Ellis’ second-half opening kickoff 82 yards to suddenly put the Riders up 36-22, 15 seconds into the second half.

At that point, Howell contributed 21 of the Roughriders’ 36 points.

The other factor in the Riders’ second-half success was Sharp.

Last season’s All-WBL Second-Team selection and league leader in passing was out of the game because of an injury, thus zapping life out of the Wildcats’ top-ranked passing offense.

After backup quarterback Jacob Eversole countered Howell’s kickoff return with a 17-yard rushing touchdown to pull the game back to one score, 36-29, Kenton never got further than the Roughriders’ 47 yard line and mustered just 90 yards of total offense after its 60-yard TD drive in its first possession of the second half.

Before exiting, Sharp was 19-of-33 passing for 264 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

St. Marys’ defense played better in large part because of the adjustments the coaching staff made.

Halfway through the second quarter, St. Marys went with one downed lineman and inserted three additional pass rushers instead against a Kenton team that does not rush hardly at all — a league-worst 491 yards on 82 carries all season.

The result of the defensive changes ended with seven sacks, seven points and 160 yards of total offense allowed.

St. Marys scored first on a safety when the ball was snapped over Sharp’s head.

Sharp recovered the ball and threw the it away with nobody around — drawing an intentional grounding call in the end zone.

After the pooch punt to give the Roughriders the ball, St. Marys went up by two scores, 9-0, in just two plays with a 27-yard rushing touchdown by Sean Perry.

Kenton answered on its ensuing possession with a six-play, 58-yard drive that ended in Sharp’s first TD pass, a 7-yard throw to Jayden Cornell to make it a two-point game again.

Four lead changes followed between the state-ranked teams as Kenton took its first lead, 14-9, with a 19-yard TD pass from Sharp to Landon Rush.

St. Marys regained the lead on the first of Howell’s four touchdowns with a 7-yard score to finish off a 68-yard drive.

Kenton responded with Sharp’s final touchdown pass — a 4-yard throw to Cornell — to take a 22-15 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

Howell scored his second straight touchdown one play later from scrimmage with a 53-yard scamper and after Kenton’s ensuing drive ended in a turnover on downs on St. Marys’ 34 yard line, the Roughriders took the lead for good.

Dunlap finished off a 6-play, 66-yard scoring possession that was set up by a Carson Fischbach 51-yard run with a 4-yard dive for a 29-22 lead with 1:10 remaining in the first half.

Dunlap scored twice in the second half along with Howell’s fourth and final score on a 46-yard run. Christian Triplett returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown and Hunter Fraley scored his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run, set up by an Eddie Fowler 44-yard run.