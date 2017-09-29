Riders Roll Over Bulldogs

Not too many people expected a game like this.

A match between two of the top teams in the standings and the top two scoring teams in the Western Buckeye League turned out to be a lopsided affair as St. Marys continued its dominance against the WBL in the Roughriders' 63-21 rout of Elida on Friday night at Skip Baughman Stadium.

And aspirations of claiming a second consecutive league title and landing another playoff spot are looking good right about now.

Sean Perry scored a pair of early touchdowns, while Ty Schlosser led all Riders' ball carriers with four scores and the defense claimed its second touchdown of the season on a Jackson Harris pick-six to put St. Marys up two scores early.

Since Doug Frye's coaching staff has moved three key defensive players around in Austin Giesige to defensive line, Triplett to outside linebacker and Keegan Sawmiller to middle linebacker heading into a week four match against Shawnee, the Roughriders have allowed 68 points in the last three games compared to 86 in the first three contests.

St. Marys jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Perry opened the game with a 26-yard TD run to complete an 80-yard scoring drive.

On the Bulldogs' opening drive of the game, the senior Harris picked off quarterback Isaac McAdams' pass toward the flat and returned it 49 yards for a 14-0 Riders' lead.

After Elida pulled the game back to within seven on McAdams' second score, the Roughriders poured 42 straight points on Elida.

Frye improves to 15-0 as Roughriders coach against Elida.

Schlosser's four scores ties Bo Kuenning's four TDs in the Roughriders' week two win against Van Wert earlier this season.

