Riders Rally In Home Opener

In their first home meet of the season, the St. Marys Roughriders did not disappoint.

Trailing 15-0 after their first three contests of Thursday’s Western Buckeye League dual match against Van Wert, the Roughriders scored 51 straight points — with Noah Vogel’s 12-9 win in three overtime rounds serving as a catalyst in a 51-27 victory at Memorial High School.

Tommy Mabry started the Riders’ (2-1 WBL) run with a void at the 160-pound weight class, before moving to 172 with Vogel tangled with Van Wert’s Malachi Battle.

Vogel took an 8-4 lead heading into the third period, but Battle earned four points on an escape and three penalty points issued against Vogel to force overtime.

Battle scored one point to take a 9-8 lead, but Vogel scored the rest on a takedown and ended the match on a reversal for a 12-9 victory.

From there, St. Marys controlled the match with the Roughriders earning the remainder of their points via pin or void.

Mason Saeler (182) pinned Spencer Blue in 2:43 in round two, followed by a void at 195 (Stashu Patterson).

At the 220-pound weight class, Lance Benedict ruined any chance Van Wert had at making a comeback.

The sophomore led 5-3 midway through the second round when Brice Waldron took an 8-7 lead midway through the third round. Clearly gassed, Benedict stood up on the reset and made one final burst to pin Waldron with 19.1 seconds left in the final round, pinning Waldron in 5:40 to give St. Marys a 27-15 lead with the heart of the Riders’ order coming up.

Nick Myers pinned Eli Kline in 55 seconds, Tyler Hisey (106) won by a void, followed by Trevor Hisey (113) winning via pin in 1:04.

Last year’s Western Buckeye League champion, Clayton Drummond, finished off Amez Riley in 51 seconds in the 120-pound weight class as St. Marys extended its lead to 51-15.

Van Wert’s Ben Lange broke the Roughriders’ 51-point run with a pin of Allie Springer and Devon West pinned St. Marys’ Garret Donovan in 4:50 to conclude the match.

Thursday’s match began at the 138-pound weight class, a class that ended in a void for St. Marys to give the Cougars an early 6-0 lead.

Zach Spicer was pinned by Van Wert’s Isaiah Bretz in 2:40 and Parker Wiechart lost 12-7 to Ryan Pratt. Wiechart trailed 5-2 early in the second round, but trailed just 7-5 at the end of the second round. Bretz, however, scored five of the third round’s seven points for the decision to give the Cougars an early 15-0 lead.

In the junior high match, St. Marys won 51-25.