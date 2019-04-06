Riders Outlast Redskins In 12 Innings

After suffering a gut-wrenching loss in extra innings on Tuesday, St. Marys coach Adam Graves said it would have been easy for his team to fold when Wapakoneta opened the game with a pair of runs in the first inning of Friday’s Western Buckeye League showdown.

On the contrary, however, they were grinders.

The Roughriders chipped away at the Redskins’ early lead, eventually tying the game, endured a missed golden opportunity to win the game in the ninth inning to win it, just for catcher Trey Fisher’s sacrifice fly to right field to be deep enough to score Dylan Trogdlon for the winning run in a 12-inning 3-2 marathon.

“To lose to Defiance, one of the best programs in the state in extra innings on Tuesday, it is real easy to put your heads down and let a game like Tuesday ruin your season,” the coach said. “They (Wapakoneta) get two runs in the first and it would have been really easy for us to pack it in.”

“But the kid’s effort has been great this year in practice and in games and they really have that attitude that I want them to be grinders. If we play hard, I think we can be competitive with anybody we play this year.”

And his players exemplified that grinder mentality on Friday.

St. Marys (2-3, 1-1 WBL) opened Western Buckeye League play Tuesday with a quick 2-0 lead on Defiance, just for the Bulldogs to tie the game and eventually win it in the eighth inning on a squeeze bunt. On Friday, Wapakoneta (4-3, 1-1) jumped on Riders’ starter Blake Kanorr when Jett Makar scored on an base hit and error by Cooper Talwsky and Ryan Carrico’s double scored Talowsky.

That was the last time the Redskins scored as Wapakoneta did not have a runner advance past second base the rest of the way.

“It was a heck of a game, that’s what I told our guys out there,” Redskins coach Jason Brandt said. “It was probably the top best high school baseball games I have ever been a part of.”

St. Marys chipped away at the Wapakoneta lead in the fourth frame against Redskins’ starting pitcher Braeden Goulet. Henry Spencer drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on an error by Goulet and scored on a Fisher single. St. Marys then tied the game in the next inning with all the damage coming with two outs when Carson Fischbach singled and scored on Trogdlon’s first of his two triples.

Then the pitching dual ensued.

After allowing the first two runs, Kanorr was cruising, allowing just two hits before giving way to reliever Braeden Trogdlon and the sophomore was just as masterful. Trogdlon came into a two on, two out jam in the seventh inning and got Talowsky to pop out to short to end the threat. He followed that up with just one hit allowed, struck out five and worked around four walks.

“Braeden was able to use his fastball and he located it,” Graves said. “Wapak was up on the plate to take the inside pitch away — and sometimes guys get flustered and they hit batters, but Braeden kept it together and was competitive.

“You never know when you get into these situations how a kid is going to react and the moment was not too big for him.”

Not to be outdone, however, the Redskins’ arm pitched just as well.

Goulet did not allow a hit until the fourth inning as the freshman lasted four and two-third innings, striking out five. Timmy Bruns also pitched masterfully in relief and wiggled out of a few jams too.

Braeden Trogdlon opened the ninth inning with a single and advanced to second on an Ethan Rose sacrifice bunt. Kurt Bubp and Fischbach then drew a walk, but Dylan Trogdlon line out to Garrett Siefring in right field as Braeden did not tag on the catch, and Spencer popped out to center to end the threat.

Bruns took the loss in six and two-third innings pitched, allowing one run on four hits, while Trogdlon notched the win in five and one-third innings. Kanorr lasted six and two-third innings.