Riders Look Good In Scrimmage Win

Defense was stout and the offense attacked much of the game as St. Marys prepares for its season opener slated for next Tuesday.

Just four shots allowed on goal, while collecting 14 of the game on offense and three second-half scores made the Roughriders boys soccer team look like they are ready a heavy beginning of the 2019 fall sports schedule after a 4-0 win against Liberty-Benton in Monday’s scrimmage at West Intermediate School.

“I didn’t like out intensity in the first half,” Roughriders coach Josh Hertenstein said. “We were a little too laid back and a little too mellow. I like the high pressure and high intensity. I like for them to take one or two touches, but they are seeing good thing, we are getting shots and getting looks. We are not finishing quite yet, but that is just rust.

“In the second half, I put a lot of the guys that haven’t been getting quite the time‚ the guys who are probably the first line off the bench and that always brings the intensity up because those guys are always fighting for that starting spot. Some of those guys might have won some starting spots tonight because they did some good things.”

Champions of the 2018 Midland Suburban Soccer League, the Eagles were no match for the Roughriders’ speed on both sides of the ball, especially in the second half with St. Marys’ three goals.

Ryan Ibrahim put the Roughriders up 2-0 when he chipped the ball into the back of the net at the 18-minute mark of the second half. Adam Tobin followed five minutes later when he stayed patient and dribbled the ball around Liberty-Benton’s keeper, who came out to cut off Tobin — exposing in an open net for the easy score. The final score came with 30 seconds left when Gavin Lininger shot from the right-side of the 18 and shot a ballet to the left side of the net for the 4-0 score.

Spencer Trogdlon put the Riders on the board in the first half with a penalty kick. St. Marys got two of its four saves from its bench.

“We are deep, that is a strong suit for us,” Hertenstein added.

In the meantime, the Riders defense limited the Eagles to four shots on goal and three corner kicks.

Correy Nelson had a quiet night with four saves.

“We were not challenged much defensively at all,” Hertenstein said. “They are a young team with just one senior so they didn’t threaten much except for the times when we broke down a few times. We have a stout defense and they are smart — all four or five of them.”

Hertenstein said the coaching staff will rotate four or five defenders, possibly including Austin Hertenstein, Preston Wilson, Max Mielke, Evan Menker and Noah Francis and added that they worked with some combinations Monday night.

“We moved Preston Wilson up in the midfield to see what he could do and just tinker with some things,” Hertenstein added.

The Roughriders will open the 2019 season at home against Division I Dayton Belmont Aug. 20 and Columbus-located Bexley Aug. 24.