Riders Leash Bulldogs

In the short history between St. Marys and Celina girls soccer, the Roughriders most lopsided victory against their archival happened on Thursday.

Three second half goals and more of the same suffocating defense handed the Roughriders a satisfying 5-1 Western Buckeye League win against the Bulldogs at Celina Middle School.

The win for St. Marys was satisfying because it is the program's third victory against Celina and it keeps the Riders in the race for the WBL title.

Thursday's win also marked the second straight victory against teams that St. Marys has historically struggled against and in those two games, St. Marys has amassed 10 goals. In the first five games of the season, the Roughriders (6-3-1, 4-1-1 WBL) scored just 14 times, but have 23 goals in their last five contests.

Lilly Ankerman and Emma Wibbeler scored two goals each, with Ankerman getting things going with a breakaway goal at the 21:11 mark of the first half. Sandwiched between Ankerman's and Wibbeler's goals was junior Maddie Rust, who took a direct kick and sailed it perfectly over Celina keeper Kennedy Henry for a 2-0 lead with 16:42 left in the half.

Celina responded 42 seconds later with a goal by Carley Eichler to close the gap, but that was the closest the Bulldogs got all night.

Wibbeler put St. Marys up by two again with a shot past Henry at the 34:29 mark of the second half, seemly taking life out of Celina's sails.