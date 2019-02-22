Riders Have Their Hands Full Against Shawnee

Beating a team once in a season is hard enough, but try beating that same team twice in a span of 44 days.

The St. Marys Roughriders girls basketball team found out Wednesday night who they will be playing in Saturday’s Division II sectional final — the Shawnee Indians. St. Marys beat Shawnee 46-39 in a Western Buckeye League game on Jan. 10.

However, much more is one the line in the rematch after the No. 9 seeded Indians upset the No. 5 seeded Golden Bears.

“Shawnee’s guards really put a lot of pressure on Bryan’s guards and Shawnee is very athletic and quick in the backcourt,” Roughriders coach Jon Burke said. “It bothered Bryan and it bothered us when we played them earlier in the season. We had 29 turnovers when we first played Shawnee so I hope we handle their pressure a lot better this time around.”

Burke said based on records, he was expecting Bryan to win Wednesday’s game and said he was surprised by Shawnee’s 42-28 margin of victory.

The Indians have won three straight coming into Saturday and four of their last five games. Shawnee is allowing an average of just 30.7 points per game in those three wins. The Indians also lost to Bath by one point during that stretch and their last three losses have been by a combined eight points.

Referencing their meeting in January, Burke said he thought his team got caught up in a fast-paced game and was probably too fast for the team’s liking. From quarters two through four of that game, St. Marys was outscored 34-30 as both teams were essentially even after a 16-5 opening period.

“I think we are a much more composed team,” Burke said. “We are taking much better shots most of the time and have definitely matured.”

While Burke believes his team is better at handling game situations, he also cautioned that the Indians were down a player in that January matchup with SaMya Wright out of the lineup. She will be in the lineup come Saturday.

“She is just a quick guard and she is another person who can put pressure on your defense,” the coach said. “As long as we stick to our game plan, hopefully things will turn out in our favor.”

In January, the Roughriders ran into foul issues with Carly Caywood and Dieringer. Burke said that hopefully Caywood will stay out of foul trouble on Saturday. She mustered just four points in the first game, and Burke believes she can be an x-factor for his team in the postseason.

“Carly definitely makes a difference and she has really stepped up as a leader for our team as well,” he said. “Carly doesn’t even have to make shots, when she is out there, she just makes really good plays.”

Burke added that Caywood is a good passer and she can shoot from either the inside or the outside. He also added that the junior plays great defense.

“She has definitely played some of the best post players in our area very well for somebody who doesn’t have the size to really play the post,” he said. “She is not a big girl by any means, but she plays physical.

“If she didn’t play so strong inside, we’d be in a lot of trouble.”

Burke also pointed out that Ruane has developed over the past couple of weeks and is giving the team valuable minutes as the team’s sixth man. In the last three games, the freshman has been averaging just a shade under eight points per game.

“It will be interesting to see what she can do in the postseason,” Burke said. “She is more of a perimeter player, but we have forced her to be more of a post player this season and getting her some inside-outside looks will hopefully open our offense.”

Burke looked back to last season’s No. 7 seeded team that had a tough match against Shawnee and the nail-biting sectional championship game against Bath. He said he remembered how he had to remind his team how hard they had to work and how focused they had to be in that postseason.

“We won last year because of defense and I think with this year’s team, our leaders get it,” he said. “For our freshmen, we have had to have those talks about what this team is going to be about and staying true to who we are. Our freshmen are just so competitive and really, our whole team is right now. Even when we do scrimmages in practices, I can’t do a whole lot of competitive full-court drills with them because I am afraid someone is going to get hurt ... so this is just a very competitive group.

“This team has their eyes down the road, which is good. They are confident and they want to make a run, but we have to take this one game at a time and Shawnee is first on our plate on Saturday. In the past, I have had to put motivational things in place to get kids to try a little bit harder during drills or make it competitive and this year, I don’t have to try to o anything to make it competitive. They just naturally want to win and that is not something you can coach or teach.”