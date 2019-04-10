Riders Hang On Against Titans

Solid defense, solid pitching and timely hitting is a good recipe to win a baseball game and St. Marys was fortunate enough to find that out.

Battling a brisk wind, Dylan Trogdlon had no problems battling that and the sun as the sophomore squeezed the final out in a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh inning to hold on for a 3-2 Western Buckeye League victory against Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

Starter Henry Spencer lasted nearly the entire game, going six and one-third innings and fanning nine batters while Blake Kanorr recorded a two-out save.

“We have had some really good defense all year,” Roughriders coach Adam Graves said. “Most games we have one or no errors and tonight was no exception to that. It’s a tough game with the wind, right field especially because of the sun so any ball to right field makes you nervous.

“But Dylan did a good job fighting the wind and the sun and he busted his butt to make a good play on it and saved the game for us.”

Spencer ran into issues in the top of the seventh with a leadoff walk to Trevor Schimmoeller. Pinch hitter Wes Davidson lined out to Bailey, but Spencer gave up an RBI double to Jacob Balbaugh to score Schimmoeller to pull the game to 3-2. After issuing his seventh walk, Graves pulled Spencer for Kanorr.

Kanorr got Trey Nienberg to line out to Bailey for the second out and intentionally walked Ethan Alt to set the bases loaded for Logan Miller, who took a 1-0 pitch to right field where Trogdlon raced over to the foul line to make the catch.

After enduring back-to-back shutout losses and a late comeback attempt that fell short on Monday, the Roughriders (3-6, 2-1 WBL) enjoyed timely hitting that they have been searching for most of the season.

Once the Titans (5-5, 1-2) tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, Wyatt Bailey led the Riders’ half of the frame with a sharp single to left, followed by a double on a hit up the middle by Riley Sweigart to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Clay Quellhorst drove in Bailey with a sacrifice fly to right field to break the 1-1 tie.

After Braeden Trogdlon’s fielder’s choice allowed Sweigart to advance to third base, Carson Fischbach’s two-out hit to left field drove Sweigart in for a 3-1 lead.

“I was excited that we had a two-out hit tonight,” Graves said. “Getting hits with runners in scoring position has been the killer for us this season. Our pitching and defense has been solid, but if we can scrap together runs — and we have done a good job of putting ourselves in position — if we can get that big hit, we have a chance to be successful this year.”

Once St. Marys regained the lead, Spencer settled down.

The junior hurler threw just 19 pitches in the next two innings to save his pitch count after encountering seven three-ball counts heading into the fifth frame. Spencer finished with two runs on three hits, walking seven, but struck out nine in 110 pitches.

