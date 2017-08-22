Riders Girls Tennis Snaps Wapakoneta's Streak

For the first time in 36 Western Buckey League games, the Wapakoneta Redskins suffered a league loss, this one coming to the hands of St. Marys.

To open WBL play on Monday, the Roughriders defeated the Redskins 4-1, snapping a WBL win streak that has lasted since the 2012 season. Wapakoneta has won its last 36 straight WBL games and the last four league titles.

At first singles, Clare Caywood defeated Makayla Schroeder, 6-1, 6-3 and Jennifer Brown on her third singles match, defeating Lauren Snider, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles competition, the Roughriders first doubles Kara Danaher and Allie Vanderhorst defeated Ellie Schroer and Madison Snider in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, followed by a straight-set win by second doubles team of Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke, who defeated Casey Minning and Alyssa Good 6-0, 6-2.

The Roughriders' lone loss on Monday came at second singles when Jillian Wine got beat by Madison Schroeder, but not before Wine made Schroeder earn her win, which included a tiebreaker. Wine fell 3-6, 6-7 with a tiebreaker score of 3-7.